A damp, blustery and mild day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with lots of clouds. We have an area of low pressure approaching the area which will bring in the chance of light rain, crank up the winds and warm up our temperatures.

Winds will be very gusty out of the south upwards of 20-25 mph with gusts exceeding 30 mph. That will warm us up to the mid-50s! Rain should move out by midnight with lows cooling to the 30s.

Friday will be a cool and brighter day with highs in the mid-40s and lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Friday night football will be a chilly one with lows in the mid-30s with some clouds but dry!

A wintry mix possible for the day on Saturday! This will be scattered throughout the day with highs struggling through the afternoon. Most will warm to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Once we get through the evening, the precipitation will transition to all snow with minor accumulations with upwards of an inch of snow on grassy surfaces and rooftops. That will get out of here by Sunday and we’ll see a lot of sunshine and highs gradually warming to the lower 40s.

Next week starts mild with highs in the lower 50s with a few clouds. Next weather maker moves by midweek which could bring some rain through early Thursday.