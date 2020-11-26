A dry and mild Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Good Thanksgiving Day morning! It is going to be a cloudy and mild day across Indiana. Temps this morning are in the 40s, Highs Thursday afternoon will climb into the low 50s. Friday will be a nice day with skies becoming partly sunny and highs in the lower 50s.

The weekend will be a bit cooler. Saturday will find sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s. Sunday will have increasing clouds with rain arriving Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be near 50.

The extended outlook shows big changes early next week. Rain on Monday will quickly change to all snow during the day and continue into Tuesday. Some accumulation is likely along with gusty winds.