A dry Thursday before the rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We had a soaker of a day Wednesday. Many spots picked up 1-2″ of rainfall. Officially at the airport another inch fell into the bucket. Adding to our surplus for the month of August. We’re now a little more than an inch above normal.

All our midday clouds will start leaving soon and we’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It’s going to be a great day to check out the Indiana State Fair. It closed early yesterday thanks to the heavy rain and thunderstorms so an afternoon full of sunshine will be just what the doctor ordered.

Highs today will be a few degrees below normal into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: This evening the Indianapolis Indians have a double header after rain forced the game to be postponed Wednesday. The first pitch is at 6 pm. Both games will only be 7 innings. It’s going to be a great night for baseball with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the middle 60s. A slight chance for a shower remains around midnight in northern Indiana.

FRIDAY: Much of the day will be dry on Friday. It’s going to be a little more humid with highs in the middle 80s. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible especially in northern Indiana. A marginal risk has been issued for northern Indiana from the Storm Prediction Center. A few isolated storms may be on the stronger side.

Late Friday night into daybreak Saturday we will see more showers and storms. Some of those storms may be strong too. A slight risk is issued for areas south of Indianapolis.

8DAY FORECAST: After morning rain Saturday we’ll see dry conditions for the rest of the day. It’s going to be very humid Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. It’s going to feel much more uncomfortable with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. If you’re heading to the track for either race this weekend we should be dry. Look for lots of sunshine Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Moderate to heavy rain is possible on Monday. We may pick up an additional inch of rainfall.