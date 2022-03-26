Weather

A dry, warmer, sunny Sunday

by: Jesse Guinn
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring temperatures eventually make a comeback, but it won’t be until the middle of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’re drying up. Any remaining flurries should exit the state by midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It stays chilly with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return and stick around for the end of the weekend. It will stay chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will stay brisk at times during the day out of the northwest, but the sunshine will help to warm us up.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll see dry conditions continue for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures will climb for the middle of the week, but wet weather also will return. Rain moves in Tuesday with heavy rain at times Wednesday and even some possible storms. That wet weather will linger into Thursday.

8 DAY FORECAST: The wet weather will be here for the middle of the week; once we dry up, temperatures will struggle to return back to the “springlike” status we’ll have seen Wednesday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

National /

White House to unveil new push for minimum income tax on super rich

News /

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

News /

Indiana Silver Alert: 29-year-old Fort Wayne man endangered, missing

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.