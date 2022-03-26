Weather

A dry, warmer, sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring temperatures eventually make a comeback, but it won’t be until the middle of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’re drying up. Any remaining flurries should exit the state by midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It stays chilly with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return and stick around for the end of the weekend. It will stay chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will stay brisk at times during the day out of the northwest, but the sunshine will help to warm us up.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll see dry conditions continue for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures will climb for the middle of the week, but wet weather also will return. Rain moves in Tuesday with heavy rain at times Wednesday and even some possible storms. That wet weather will linger into Thursday.

8 DAY FORECAST: The wet weather will be here for the middle of the week; once we dry up, temperatures will struggle to return back to the “springlike” status we’ll have seen Wednesday.