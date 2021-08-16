Weather

A few rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some much needed rain chances will return to central Indiana for several days this week.

Monday:

A weak upper-level disturbance moving in from the south has sparked a few showers Monday morning. With the heating of the day, we should see a few more showers and storms develop. Unfortunately, the rain will not be widespread, and many areas will remain dry.

Highs top out in the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Monday night:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible through the overnight hours. Lows fall to the middle 60s.

Tuesday:

An upper-level trough moves through the state, sparking a few more showers and storms across the area, especially in the afternoon. Like Monday, rain chances will be spotty at best, leaving much of central Indiana dry.

Highs top out in the middle 80s.

8-day forecast:

Humidity on the rise through the week should help to promote shower and storm chances through Friday. Again, most days will only provide isolated showers and storms at best. Some areas will pick up on some beneficial rain this week, but many will not.

Highs hold in the mid-80s through much of the week. Drier conditions are on tap for the weekend.