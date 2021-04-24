Weather

A few showers Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On and off showers return to central Indiana to kick off the weekend, with sunny and cool conditions to move in Sunday.

Saturday:

Cloudy conditions are coming ahead of an upper level system moving through the eastern half of the country. Expect scattered light showers to move into northwestern portions of central Indiana later in the morning, with more widespread rain for southern Indiana later in the afternoon. In between, some isolated to scattered light showers will be around the Indianapolis metro area, but it doesn’t appear the entire day will be a washout.

Highs will remain cooler than normal, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday night:

Rain moves out by the evening hours, with mostly cloudy conditions expected for much of the overnight. Lows fall to the middle 40s.

Sunday:

Sunny conditions with slightly below normal temperatures, but it should still be a nice day. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

8 day forecast:

Big warming trend on tap for the new work week. Highs hit the mid 70s for Monday and should make a good run at 80° on Tuesday. A couple of systems will bring showers and storms to the area Wednesday and Thursday, allowing for more seasonable temps for the end of the week into next weekend.