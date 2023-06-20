A few showers to wrap up Spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy conditions with a few brief showers for our Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday:

Low pressure that was responsible for the cloud cover and light showers on Monday continues to hang around the Midwest for Tuesday. Not quite as much instability or moisture, so showers will be extremely isolated and very light.

Most should be dry with mostly cloudy, with near normal temperatures, with the exception of northern and northwestern Indiana, where sunshine should heat things up considerably.

Tuesday night:

Mostly clear skies and mild temps expected overnight, with lows falling to the mid 60s.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. A few light showers are possible for southern counties. Highs to the lower 80s.

Thursday:

Low pressure continues to hang around, bringing showers to the area, along with a slight cool down. Highs only hit the upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

This pesky low will have influence over our pattern for one more day, Friday. Expect scattered showers and few storms to end the week. Saturday should be mainly dry and much warmer, with highs back to the mid 80s. A cold front moving in for the end of the weekend brings another round of showers and storms by Sunday night.