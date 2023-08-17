A few storms possible Thursday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quick hitting cold front will bring storms later Thursday. Comfortable weather settles in for the end of the week before heat builds for next week.

Thursday:

Sunny start to the day, with comfortable temperatures. Humidity will be on the rise through the morning as a cold front slides in from the northwest. Expect our highs to be hit somewhere around Noon, topping out in the lower 80s.

Line of storms will slide into our northwestern counties by late morning, and slide into the metro by early/mid afternoon.

There’s a chance for a few hail makers and some gust winds with these storms – especially for the northern half of the state.

Thursday night:

The actual cold front will work through early in the evening, which will spark another line of showers/storms – again, some of these could produce some gusty winds.

Otherwise, cooler and drier air quickly moves in behind the front. Overnight lows fall to the middle 50s.

Friday:

Wonderful day on tap. Expect sunshine and comfortable air, with highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Weekend:

Should be dry both days this weekend, but we will split the weekend in half temperatures wise. Highs in the lower/middle 80s expected for Saturday. Heat dome will start to slide into the state on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s/lower 90s.

8 day forecast:

High heat expected at least for the first half of the week, with highs reaching the mid 90s for Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front works through the state mid-week, but won’t provide much relief, with highs hovering around 90° for Wednesday and Thursday.