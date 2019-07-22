A few storms today as high heat moves out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A last run of showers and storms Monday will make way for a beautiful stretch of weather this week.

Today:

Slow-moving boundary responsible for showers and storms across the state Sunday, will still be close enough to the area to spark a few scattered showers and storms at times through mid to late afternoon. Rain shouldn’t be widespread, but a few heavy downpours may be possible.

Meanwhile, we’ll start tapping into cooler air through the day, as high temperatures only hit the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Previously mentioned front sags south of the Ohio River. Behind it, cooler and much more comfortable air settles in for the long term. Clear conditions should make for a wonderfully comfortable overnight, with lows dipping to the upper 50s.

Tuesday:

A beautiful stretch of weather upcoming. High pressure settles in, keeping us dry, warm and much less humid compared to previous days. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather for the rest of the workweek. Unusually comfortable for late July, as temperatures rebound a bit, into the lower to middle 80s by mid to late week. Humidity will stay rather low through the week as well. No significant rain chances on tap over the next several days, with just isolated storm chances upcoming this weekend.