A gentle transition into summer weather

TODAY

A beautiful start to the day, with sunny skies and a high near 80°F. The northwest wind will be active, gusting up to 30 mph, adding a refreshing breeze to the warm temperatures.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies roll in, but the night remains dry with a low around 60°F. The northwest wind will ease to 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm as the evening progresses.

TOMORROW

The weekend begins with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a slight 20% chance of showers as the day heats up, with a high in the mid 70s. Winds will shift from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clouds persist into the night with a continuing slight chance of showers. Conditions remain mild with a low around 60°F. Winds will shift to the northwest after midnight.

SUNDAY

Pleasant weather for outdoor activities as it turns mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will keep the air moving, making for a comfortable day.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear skies dominate, promising excellent conditions for stargazing. The low will dip to a cooler feel with mid 50s and a light north-northwest wind.

MONDAY

The new week maintains mild weather with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 70s. The chance for showers increases slightly after 2 pm, but overall, it remains a largely dry day. North winds around 5 to 10 mph keep the atmosphere fresh.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a continued chance for early showers, tapering off before 8 pm. The low will be around the mid 50s, under calming north winds.

TUESDAY

Similar conditions continue with partly sunny skies and a high near 80°F. There’s a chance for afternoon showers as winds turn south-southeast, providing some moisture.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a chance for evening showers. The low around 60°F will be comfortable under light winds.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

The coming week sees temperatures hovering around seasonal norms with periodic chances for rain, especially mid-week. Cooler, less humid conditions will prevail, making for a pleasant transition into the early days of meteorological summer.