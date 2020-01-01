A great start to 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happy New Year! The brand new year is getting off to a partly cloudy and cold start with temps in the 30s. It should be a nice day to start 2020 with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight tonight with lows in the 30s.

Better enjoy Wednesday’s sunshine as a new storm will arrive Thursday. Rain will develop Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Rainfall totals will be between 1/2″ and 1″ by Friday evening. It will be warmer too, with highs in the upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

The extended outlook shows colder weather returning for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s along with some flurries and snow showers. Sunday will be dry with temps in the lower 40s.