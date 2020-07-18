A hot day with an isolated storm chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 90s this afternoon with highs humidity making it feel like the lower 100s. An isolated storm possible this afternoon with most of the day dry and sunny. Tonight lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Sunday looks a bit more active with a higher chance of storms through the afternoon. There could be an isolated stronger storm with damaging winds and hail through the afternoon. Highs will also warm to the lower to mid-90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s.

A hot and humid start to the work week with highs in the lower 90s with an isolated storm chance through the afternoon. A better chance of storms Tuesday with highs cooler to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered storm chances will continue through the work week with highs in the upper 80s.