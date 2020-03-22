Weather

A light mix and drizzle Sunday

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a clear and cold start Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. There will be a light mix late Sunday morning then drizzle through the afternoon. There could be some light accumulation north of Indy of up to an inch of snow on grassy surfaces and roof tops. Lows Sunday night will fall into the mid 30s.

Temperatures will warm up Monday with most spots in the lower 50s. A few light sprinkles will be possible for the morning commute with gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Tuesday our next weather maker will arrive during the afternoon with highs continuing to climb to the mid 50s. Showers should move in by lunch with on and off light to moderate showers.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the later half of the week with several opportunities of rain and thunderstorms though mid week.

