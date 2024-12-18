A look ahead at the weather this Christmas

39°
The holiday season is here, and with it comes everyone’s favorite question: Will we have a white Christmas in Indianapolis this year? While the current outlook doesn’t point to anything extraordinary, we’re keeping a close eye on conditions as we inch closer to the big day.

Current Outlook

We’re looking ahead at the weather a week from now so a lot can change but, for now, daytime temperatures look to settle into the 40s. Daytime skies will have a mostly cloudy to cloudy trend dominating the skies all day long. A few drizzles are also possible, giving the city a damp, winter feel. Winds will stay light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph—enough to remind you that it’s December without freezing you to the core.

Average Christmas

If you’re wondering how this matches up to Christmas past, let’s take a look at some festive stats. Indianapolis’s Christmas averages tell a familiar story: a chilly high of 36.1° and a frosty low near 22.3°, with a dash of snow measuring just 0.3 inches on average. That means a classic, snow-covered holiday is actually pretty rare around here.

Christmas Records

For record lovers, the warmest Christmas ever recorded dates all the way back to 1893 when thermometers reached a mild 64 degrees—perfect for tossing the football outside after dinner. On the flip side, the coldest Christmas plunged to a bone-chilling -15° in 1983, the kind of day that made Santa consider adding an extra scarf to his suit. The snowiest Christmas occurred in 1909 when nearly 6 inches (5.9 to be exact) blanketed the city, creating a true winter wonderland.

As of now, this year’s forecast doesn’t appear to be setting any records, but Indianapolis weather always has a few surprises up its sleeve. Whether you’re dreaming of snow or just a cozy, calm holiday, the good news is we’re keeping it seasonably festive. Keep an eye on the skies as we draw closer to Christmas, and don’t forget the hot cocoa!

