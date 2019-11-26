A mild afternoon with rain late tonight; Windy Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s. Clouds will begin to thicken up this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon with a better chance of showers and a few storms overnight and early Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk of stronger to severe storms with with main threat being damaging winds and a isolated tornado is our western communities. Lows tonight will hold steady in the lower 50s.

Wednesday showers and storms will exit early with winds picking up through the early morning hours and afternoon. Right now, we have a High Winds Watch out for the entire viewing area. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 mph with some spots between 45-50 mph. Rain will move out very early Wednesday morning allowing most travel plans to be dry just windy across much of the region. Highs will fall through the 40s through the day.

Thanksgiving will be dry with sun and clouds with highs in the lower 40s. Next chance for rain arrives late in day Friday and will linger through the weekend. Showers likely through the day with highs warming the mid 50s. Sunday will be a cold one with highs in the lower 40s with a wintry mix possible.