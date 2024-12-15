A mild start to the week with rain ahead | Dec. 15, 2024

TONIGHT

Rain showers will increase overnight as a low-pressure system approaches, with the heaviest rain arriving closer to daybreak. Temperatures will stay on the milder side for this time of year, holding in the mid 40s to near 50. Winds will strengthen out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TOMORROW

A wet and windy day ahead with widespread showers, especially during the morning and early afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible south of I-70. Rainfall amounts will generally range between one half and one inch, with heavier amounts possible in southern parts of the state. Despite the rain, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s to low 60s as breezy southwest winds gust up to 35 mph. Rain will taper off by the evening as the cold front passes through.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight, and winds will gradually diminish out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph early. It will be noticeably cooler, with lows settling into the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY

A quieter day is in store with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Temperatures will be cooler but still seasonable, reaching into the mid to upper 40s. Light west southwest winds will prevail at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds will increase overnight, with a 50% chance of rain developing after midnight as the next weather system moves in. Lows will dip into the mid 30s, with light south winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Rain will continue through the morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Some areas in northern Indiana could see a brief mix of rain and snow, but no accumulations are expected. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s with northwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies will persist with colder air moving in. Lows will fall into the mid 20s, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and cooler as high pressure briefly builds across the region. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be calm in the morning, becoming south to southwest around 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A slight chance of rain and snow is possible before midnight, especially for northern areas, as a weak system moves through. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with lows dipping into the upper 20s. Winds will turn west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

Rain dominates the start of the week with above-normal temperatures, peaking in the mid 50s to low 60s Monday. A cooling trend begins Tuesday into Wednesday as highs settle into the mid 40s, followed by colder and drier conditions for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. A slight chance of snow showers could return late in the week as a clipper system brushes through the region.