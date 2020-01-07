A nice day; Heavy rain this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s with a partly sunny sky. Another mild afternoon with highs quickly warming to the lower 40s. A cold front will swing in late Tuesday night and overnight, which will cool our temperatures overnight and early Wednesday morning. Most will wake up to temperatures in the lower to mid-20s.

Wednesday with be a seasonal day with highs in the mid-30s and mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be a split day with most of the morning and afternoon being dry. Highs will soar to the 50s with clouds thickening up through the afternoon. Rain chances will increase through the evening and overnight.

Friday will be a soggy one with showers the entire day. Highs will warm to near 60°! This weekend will be unsettled with showers Saturday. Rain will be heavy at times. We could accumulate 2-4″ of rain by the end of the weekend. Highs this weekend range from the lower 50s to 40s by Sunday.