Weather

A nice weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a clear sky! Expect to see a beautiful day with highs in the lower to mid-70s with nothing but sunshine!

A cold front will approach the state late Friday night and will generate showers closer to midnight. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Scattered showers to start Saturday morning. Those will move out early afternoon as the cold front moves out. Highs will warm to the lower 70s with more sunshine and clearer skies later on in the day. Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the mid-70s with sunshine galore.

Early next week, highs will warm to the lower 80s and will stay in the 80s through midweek with sunshine! It’ll stay dry and cool off to the mid-70s by the end of next week.