Weather

A nice weekend ahead

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a clear sky! Expect to see a beautiful day with highs in the lower to mid-70s with nothing but sunshine!

A cold front will approach the state late Friday night and will generate showers closer to midnight. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Scattered showers to start Saturday morning. Those will move out early afternoon as the cold front moves out. Highs will warm to the lower 70s with more sunshine and clearer skies later on in the day. Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the mid-70s with sunshine galore.

Early next week, highs will warm to the lower 80s and will stay in the 80s through midweek with sunshine! It’ll stay dry and cool off to the mid-70s by the end of next week.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hurricane Sam continues to intensify over the Atlantic

International /

Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses during celebrity Ryder Cup match

Entertainment /

Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

National /

Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image