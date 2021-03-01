A quiet and dry stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A dry and cool start to the month of March! Temperatures will start off in the mid-30s with a partly cloudy sky. A quiet and cooler afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday night will get cold with lows falling to the lower 20s with a clear sky.

Tuesday starts off on a very cold start with temperatures in the lower 20s with a clear sky. Highs will jump to the mid-40s by the afternoon with a mainly sunny sky. Wednesday will continue to be a quiet and mild day with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures later in the week will remain at or just above the seasonal high with most in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine and dry time.

Quiet weather will stretch into the weekend with high still remaining above seasonal. The 40s for both Saturday and Sunday with loads of sunshine.