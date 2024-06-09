A refreshing start to an eventually toasty work week

TONIGHT

An inviting close to the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a cooler breeze from the west-northwest, gusting up to 21 mph. Temperatures dip to a pleasant 56°F, perfect for an evening stroll.

TOMORROW

Start your week refreshed under partly sunny skies. The air will be crisp with highs around 70°F, and north winds at 7 to 10 mph, adding a brisk touch to the day. A great day to enjoy the outdoors before the week heats up.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies continue as the temperature falls to a cooler 49°F. The north-northwest winds will slow to a gentle 5 to 9 mph, setting the stage for a tranquil night.

TUESDAY

The sun dominates the sky, pushing temperatures to a more comfortable 78°F. Winds will be calm, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions roll in, with a low around 56°F. The calm winds continue, maintaining the serene atmosphere.

WEDNESDAY

As the midweek arrives, so does warmer weather. Expect sunny skies with a high near 85°F. Southwesterly winds will pick up slightly, creating a gentle backdrop to the increasing warmth.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The clarity continues into the night with mostly clear skies and lows around 64°F. Light southwesterly winds persist, offering a mild night ahead of the Thursday heat.

THURSDAY

Temperatures make a significant jump to near 90°F under mostly sunny conditions. Southwest winds at 5 to 8 mph will try to offer relief, but the warmth will be palpable.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A slight chance of showers enters the forecast, partly cloudy with lows around 69°F. These conditions hint at a shift in the weather pattern as we head into Friday.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the next few days promise a blend of warmth and potential moisture. After a mainly dry and warm week, Friday morning might bring the most significant rainfall, although overall chances remain low. With the weekend forecast suggesting rising temperatures up to the high 80s and potential drought concerns, it’s a good time to enjoy the current mild weather. The following week may see more consistent rain, which could alleviate any dry spells.