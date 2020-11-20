A soggy and chilly weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild and breezy start to Friday with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s this morning. Clouds will thicken up through the day Friday with a cold front draped across the state. Expect to see a mainly dry day with a few stray sprinkles Friday night with lows in the mid-40s.

A chilly and damp weekend with showers arriving during the day Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers will be around throughout the day. Heavier and steadier showers arrive during the evening and through Sunday morning. Showers should move out midafternoon Sunday with most of the latter half of the day drying out. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Next week looks unsettled with a few chances for rain come midweek. It should start off chilly with highs in the 40s but day. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Thanksgiving looks dry for now with highs trending a bit warmer with most in the lower 50s.