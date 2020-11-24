A soggy start to the day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few morning showers to start off Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 40s. Showers should move out late Tuesday morning with a few peaks of sunshine through this afternoon. Highs Tuesday will top out on the lower 50s. On Tuesday night a warm front will lift and will produce more widespread showers overnight and most of the day on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, expect showers around all day with highs warming to the upper 50s. There is a marginal risk of severe weather through the afternoon with the main threat being damaging winds and minor flooding. We could see an additional 1.00″-1.50″ of rain by then.

Rain will move out just in time for Thanksgiving with highs still holding in the mid-50s with clouds and a little bit of sunshine. Friday should be another quiet and mild day with highs in the 50s.

This weekend turns cooler and should be mainly dry with highs in the 40s. Next week, highs will continue to cool with most spots struggling to make it out of the 30s with maybe a few light snow showers.