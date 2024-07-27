A stormy weather pattern begins this Sunday

TONIGHT

The evening remains mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping to the lower 70s. Light winds from the east.

TOMORROW

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to intensify, particularly after 4pm, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Highs will hover around 83 degrees, with southeast winds of 3 to 7 mph increasing rainfall amounts to possibly half an inch.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Continued likelihood of showers and a possible thunderstorm before 8pm. Conditions stay mostly cloudy as temperatures slightly drop to around 69 degrees. South winds maintain at 3 to 6 mph, keeping the chance of precipitation at 60%.

MONDAY

The day starts partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon onwards, pushing temperatures up to near 84 degrees. Southwest winds of 3 to 7 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT

The chance of showers and thunderstorms persists at 50%, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy skies with lows around 71 degrees, and south-southwest winds around 6 mph.

TUESDAY

A high of 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with isolated showers and thunderstorms increasing after 2pm, supported by light south-southwest winds of 5 to 8 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with continued shower activity and possible thunderstorms early. Lows around 72 degrees with light south winds.

WEDNESDAY

A 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as temperatures climb to 90 degrees. Light winds shifting from calm to west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers likely, particularly before 2am, under partly cloudy skies. Mild night with lows around 72 degrees and light southwest winds.

THURSDAY

A 50% probability of afternoon showers and thunderstorms under mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees. Winds remain calm, turning north around 6 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The pattern of evening showers continues with a 40% chance of precipitation. The night cools to around 72 degrees, under partly cloudy skies with north-northeast winds around 6 mph becoming calm later.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead will oscillate between hot, humid conditions and multiple storm clusters, suggesting a wetter and stormier pattern than previously experienced. This transitional weather could be challenging for outdoor plans but beneficial for alleviating any dry conditions.