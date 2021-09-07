Weather

A toasty day with storm chances

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Highs today will warm to the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. We’re tracking a cold front that will arrive late tonight, closer to midnight, that will generate storms. Some could be strong to severe with most of the stronger storms in northern Indiana.

Storms will move out early tomorrow morning with clouds decreasing thorugh the day. Highs will also cool and become more comfortable! Most spots tomorrow will top out the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies! Quiet and dry stretch will continue through the remainder of the work week. Highs come Thursday wil top out in the mid 70s.

80s return by the end of the week with most spots in the lower 80s. Quiet and sunny leading into this weekend with highs in the lower to mid 80s.