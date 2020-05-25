A warm and humid start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy start to the week with temperatures in the upper 60s! Warm and humid with plenty of dry time Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s! A stray shower or storm possible Monday afternoon. Monday night partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Another very similar day Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s with a stray shower or storm chance this afternoon. It’ll be this way through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s with a scattered storm through the day. Highs will slowly cool to the lower 80s by Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

Much more comfortable and dry by Friday with falling dew points and rain chances. This weekend looks perfect and very comfortable with highs in the lower to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Next week, highs will rebound to the 80s.