A warm day ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Thursday morning with fog around the state. A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. A partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday night lows will hold in the lower 60s.

A cold front will move through the state Friday generating showers and possible storms throughout the day. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southern portions of the state. Highs will still be comfortable with most spots in the lower 70s.

A cooler weekend with highs in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday with a spotty shower. Next week highs will remain in the lower to mid 50s with a few showers through midweek.