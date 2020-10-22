Weather

A warm day ahead

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Thursday morning with fog around the state. A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. A partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday night lows will hold in the lower 60s.

A cold front will move through the state Friday generating showers and possible storms throughout the day. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southern portions of the state. Highs will still be comfortable with most spots in the lower 70s.

A cooler weekend with highs in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday with a spotty shower. Next week highs will remain in the lower to mid 50s with a few showers through midweek.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

California theme park closures hit jobs, shops, budget

Coronavirus /

Report: LSU bans Odell Beckham Jr., self-imposes penalties as NCAA investigates rules violations

Sports /

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

Entertainment /

Voters want civility, truthful answers in presidential debate

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.