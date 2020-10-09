A warm end to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s with clear skies! Lots of sunshine Friday with highs expected to warm to the lower 80s. Winds will be a touch breezy Friday afternoon with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Friday night looks great for the Zone forecast with comfy temperatures in the lower to mid-70s with clear skies.

A great start to the weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 70s with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Showers will arrive very late Saturday in southern Indiana.

A few spotty showers come Sunday with lots of dry time through the day as well. Not expecting much accumulation with most spots around a half-inch of rain. Highs come Sunday will top out in the lower 70s.

The next cold front will pass through the state late Monday bringing our next opportunity for rain with highs in the mid-70s. Cooler through midweek with highs in the 60s.