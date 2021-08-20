Weather

A warm Friday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A clear start to Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. A few more clouds develop during Friday afternoon with highs soaring to the upper 80s.

Tonight for Friday night football it looks warm and muggy with lows falling through the 70s.

This weekend looks hot and humid with highs inching closer to the 90° mark both Saturday and Sunday! We’ll have a cold front approaching the state late Saturday sparking up a few storms late Saturday and through Sunday morning. We’ll keep in the chance of an isolated storm Sunday, too.

Early next week highs should break into the lower 90s with dry conditions to start. The dry and quiet weather will extend into Tuesday withe rain and storm chances returning by Wednesday and sticking around through the rest of the work week.