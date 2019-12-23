A warm holiday week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with a clear sky. Monday afternoon looks great with temperatures climbing through the lower 50s with lots of sunshine! Lows Monday night will cool to the lower 30s.

An even better afternoon Tuesday with high warming to the mid 50s with a mainly sunny sky! The warm and quiet trend will continue through Christmas Day with highs in the mid 50s and plenty of sunshine! By Thursday highs could break into the lower 60s.

By the end of the week, highs will begin to cool to the lower 50s with a better chance of a few light sprinkles by the end of the day.

This up coming weekend rain will return through Saturday and Sunday with highs cooling through the low 50s Saturday then 40s come Sunday.