A warm start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to our Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies. Today will be a fantastic afternoon with a slight breeze with highs in the mid-60s! We should see a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Winds will crank up this afternoon too with sustained winds at 15-20mph with gusts at 25 mph.

Monday night’s lows will fall to the lower to mid-40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be another nice day with highs still in the mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky. Midweek, we welcome in the next chance for showers and storms. A cold front will stall out across the state, giving us several days of rain mid to late week. Highs will stay in the mid-60s.

It’ll become slightly cooler Thursday with scattered heavy rain chances through the end of the week with highs in the lower 50s by the end of the week. Rain will become more isolated by the weekend with highs in the lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return next Monday with highs in the upper 40s.