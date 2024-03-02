A warm welcome to meteorological spring in Indy

TONIGHT

Clear skies will grace Indianapolis, with the thermometer dipping to a comfortable 37°F. The gentle south-southwest winds will complement a quiet and pleasant evening in the city.

TOMORROW

The day ushers in partly sunny conditions with a high nearing a spring-like 68°F. As the NFL Combine wraps up, attendees will experience a mild and welcoming atmosphere for the final events.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night maintains the weekend’s mild trend with lows around 54°F and tranquil south winds. It’s an ideal setting for reflecting on the weekend’s activities or simply enjoying the early signs of spring.

MONDAY

Monday marks a notable departure from typical early March coolness as highs soar to an impressive 74°F. The warmth provides a vibrant start to the workweek and outdoor activities.

MONDAY NIGHT

The weather takes a turn with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms anticipated after 1 am. The evening will remain warm with lows around 52°F, hinting at the dynamic nature of early spring weather. Most of these storms will wait till Tuesday morning to make their way into central Indiana.

8-DAY FORECAST

As we step into the first week of meteorological spring, the weather is reminiscent of a gentler, lamb-like entrance, marked by unseasonably warm air and sunny skies. Yet, as we look ahead, we remain vigilant for the proverbial lion’s roar—sudden shifts that could bring cooler temperatures or stormy skies as March progresses. Stay tuned for updates and enjoy the balmy days while they last.