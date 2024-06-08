A week of subtle shifts and gentle breezes

TONIGHT

As we close the day, isolated showers bid us an early farewell, leaving behind a canopy of mostly cloudy skies that will gently clear as the night deepens. The air cools to a comfortable 59°F, while the southwest winds, like a tired guest, turn northwest and quiet down to a whisper of 7 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW

Rise and shine to a splendidly sunny day! The sun, unimpeded, will drive temperatures up to a welcoming 80°F. The northwest wind, occasionally brisk at 6 to 11 mph with gusts reaching 18 mph, will ensure the warmth is as refreshing as it is embracing.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The heavens remain clear, and the stars unobscured. Tonight’s low of 57°F under a tranquil north-northwest wind sets the stage for a serene end to the weekend.

MONDAY

The new week begins under the benevolence of abundant sunshine, pushing our spirits and thermometers to a mild 72°F. The north-northwest winds, ever so gentle at 6 to 9 mph, remind us that nature’s breath can be as soothing as it is invisible.

MONDAY NIGHT

As the daylight retreats, the skies commit to clarity, and the temperature dips to a cooler 52°F. The north wind whispers at a soft 3 to 8 mph, ensuring a peaceful night’s rest.

TUESDAY

Continue to bask in the glory of the sun with another mostly sunny day forecasted, and temperatures rising to a comfortable 79°F. The day will be graced with light and variable winds in the morning, subtly shifting to a south-southeast breeze by afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies gather as the day ends, with a nighttime low resting at 57°F. The south wind, light and cautious, holds the curtains of clouds gently.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek brings a slight climb in warmth to 84°F under mostly sunny skies. The southwest winds at a modest 3 to 6 mph add a touch of warmth to the air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear skies continue, with the low easing to 64°F. The soft south-southwest winds persist, cradling us in continued mildness.

THURSDAY

The sun claims the sky with vigor as temperatures soar to an enthusiastic 89°F. A light west wind at 3 to 5 mph does little to temper the day’s enthusiasm.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The day’s warmth lingers into the night, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and a chance of late-night thunderstorms. The temperature settles at a warmer 68°F.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the next week is poised to be predominantly warm with highs flirting with the upper 80s and nightly lows comfortably in the 60s. Friday might see scattered showers, adding a brief, refreshing interlude to our dry spell. While the days ahead promise pleasant weather, there’s an underlying watch for potential drought conditions sneaking into the forecast toward next weekend.