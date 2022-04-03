Weather

A wet pattern ahead

It’s been a nice end to the weekend; now, rain returns for much of the work-week.

TONIGHT: Clouds return during the evening with rain showers returning overnight. Lows fall into the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Showers are possible for your morning commute. Scattered showers continue for the first part of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Look for breezy winds out of the south with highs near 60.

RAIN THIS WEEK: As-mentioned, expect scattered showers Monday, primarily during the AM hours. We’ll see the second chance return late Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday, we could be seeing a light, steady rain during much of the day. As Wednesday’s system moves out, showers will linger into Thursday and perhaps Friday. By the time it is all said and done, we could see up to an inch of rainfall in some areas.

8DAY FORECAST: As advertised, the wet pattern will persist through the workweek. Drier weather returns for next weekend. Temperature-wise, we’re pretty seasonable this coming week.