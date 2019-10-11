Areas of patchy frost to develop overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers will continue through the Friday evening commute as much cooler air sinks through the night.



Friday night: Prepare for a wet night as showers and storms continue into the overnight hours. It’ll be windy and much cooler overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Saturday: A few lingering showers are possible before sunrise. Areas of patchy frost will develop in the morning. The coolest air of the season will arrive Saturday as we start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s. Expect a mostly sunny and dry afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday: Expect a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low 40s. Enjoy plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures.

8-Day forecast: We’ll remain dry to start the workweek and have mild afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain will return to the forecast Tuesday evening. Showers will continue into Wednesday. Prepare for cooler temperatures midweek. It will be sunny and dry to end the workweek.