A wintry mix arrives Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking rain, snow and cold temperatures through the weekend.



Thursday night:

Prepare for another very cold night as temperatures fall to the low 20s. It will feel much colder when you factor in the wind chill.



Friday:

Expect a dry but cold start to the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to the mid 30s.

Precipitation arrives Friday afternoon before sunset. A rain/snow mix will bring light precipitation through the evening commute.



Saturday:

Keep the umbrella handy as we’ll start our day with a wintry mix that will transition to steady rain. Scattered rain showers are possible for much of the day.

Showers will diminish Saturday afternoon, expect a few lingering showers Saturday evening. it will become very windy as the cold front moves across the state. Much colder air will sink into the state Saturday night.



8 Day forecast:

The coldest air of the month of January will arrive Sunday. Temperatures will fall to the teens overnight into Sunday morning. The colder than normal air mass will stick around from Sunday through much of next week. Temperatures will warm slightly as we head into next weekend.