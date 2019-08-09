A wonderful weekend forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful Friday we’ll remain sunny, dry and pleasant this weekend.



Friday night:

You’ll enjoy a comfortable evening, expect a beautiful sunset as temperatures hold steady in the 70s. We’re clear and much cooler overnight with low temperatures falling to the low 60s.

Saturday:

Saturday will be the best weather day of the week. Skies will become mostly sunny, humidity will remain low and temperatures will warm to the mid-80s.



Sunday:

Prepare for increasing clouds, temperatures and humidity if you’re headed to the Indiana State Fair Sunday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or storm Sunday night.



Monday:

We’ll start your Monday with dry conditions. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon. Slightly warmer with increasing humidity expect high temperatures in the upper 80s.



8 Day forecast:

A front will keep spotty showers and storms in the forecast Tuesday. Prepare for a hot and humid Tuesday. A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning. We’ll dry out and cool down as we head into next weekend.



