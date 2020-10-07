Above average temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warm summer-like day was the story across most of the state under plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday night:

A cooler night is ahead as skies clear out for our Wednesday night. Lows will dip into the upper 40s.

Thursday:

A fantastic Thursday is ahead as we will have a slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Friday:

Summer-like temperatures will briefly return for our Friday to end the work week on a warm note. Highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s as skies remain mostly clear.

8 Day Forecast:

Cooler air will return to the state this weekend with highs dropping back into the 70s. Rain is much needed across the state, and we may get lucky on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible. Shower chances may linger into next week.