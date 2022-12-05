Weather

Active and mild week

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Should be a dry start to the week with temperatures warming to the mid 40s with loads of cloud cover. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s. Should be a slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 50s with an isolated shower during the afternoon.

Mid week looks to be quiet with highs in the lower 50s. A better chance for rain arrives Thursday and Friday with more widespread shower chances. Highs will remain mild in the lower 50s Thursday then cooling to the mid 40s Friday.

This weekend for right now looks dry and seasonal with highs in the lower to mid 40s with a clouds around. Next chance for rain arrives early next week with highs in the upper 40s.