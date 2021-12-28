Weather

Active and warm week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to start the morning. Showers will spread in mid to late morning and will stick around through a majority of the day. Highs today will top out in the mid 40s. Showers will linger through tonight with lows in the upper 30s. More rain during the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

By Thursday we begin to dry out out and cool off to the lower 40s during the afternoon. Temperatures will become much warmer by the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s by New years eve.

Chance of showers are possible New Years day with highs in the lower 50s. Big changes Sunday with highs in the lower 30s with some snow chances in the mix. Its looking much cooler to start off next week with highs in the lower 30s.