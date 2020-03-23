Active pattern ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a mainly cloudy Monday with chilly temperatures.

Monday night: We will keep the mostly cloudy trend going with lows dipping into the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Clouds look to build back in with the chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm or two in the afternoon to nighttime hours. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Central Indiana gets to enjoy a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s for what will be a nice day.

8 Day Forecast: Showers and storm chances will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wet and windy conditions will start the weekend as high temperatures slowly fall going into the new work week. Dry time will return by Sunday.