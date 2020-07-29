Active weather pattern ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a warm Wednesday under partly cloudy skies across central Indiana.

Wednesday night:

We will have clouds increase, becoming mostly cloudy by the overnight with light winds. A stray shower or storm is possible.

Lows will only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday:

Keep the umbrella handy as a few isolated showers and storms are possible throughout your Thursday. Better rain chances will be confined to southern Indiana.

We will have a cooler day on tap with below average high temperatures. Highs top out in the low 80s.

Friday:

A slightly cooler Friday will lead to the chance for numerous showers and storms throughout the day.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

We will keep the active weather trend going throughout the weekend as our cooling trend continues. Daily chances for showers and storms will continue through the first portion of next week. Highs temperatures will continue to remain below average through most of next week with rain chances diminishing by midweek.