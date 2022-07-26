Weather

Active weather week; quiet conditions follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Active weather patterns will last until the middle of the week. By the weekend, we will dry out and experience more quiet conditions.

Tuesday Night: Additional showers and storms are looking to develop as we go into the overnight hours. Lows in the 70s.

Wednesday: On and off showers are expected for Wednesday. High humidity values will make it feel very uncomfortable outside. We can’t rule out potential severe storms for areas south of a Muncie/Crawfordsville line in the afternoon. In areas south of I-70, flooding will especially continue to be a concern. High temperatures in the 80s.

Wednesday Night: A few showers and storm will linger going into the evening hours.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Strong isolated storms are also possible in areas south of Bloomington-Columbus.

8-Day Forecast- Quiet conditions will return just time for the weekend. Humidity will also fall, and we will see highs in the 80s. Temperatures and storms chances will increase and return as we start off the month of August.