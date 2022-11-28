Weather

Active work week ahead

A mild start to the week with temperatures in lower 40s. Lots of clouds will stick with us through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Lows tpnight will fall to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be a very active day with a system approaching the state! This should spark up storms with a few turning strong towards the end of the day. We could see some damagingwinds with this system. Wind gusts could get around 40-50 mph. Highs will continue to warm as well with most spots in the upper 50s to near 60°. Showers and storms will move out early Wednesday morning. We could see a light mix as temperatures drop during the morning hours. Highs will top out in the mid 40s with decreasing clouds.

Highs mid week look cold with most spots in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds to start off the month of December. We’ll see a quick rebound Thursday with highs in the upper 40s with sunshine. We’ll be trending warmer through the end of the week with highsin the upper 40s to near 50° Friday. This weekend looks mild with a lsoght rain chance Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. We’ll still hold in the lower 50s through Monday of next week.