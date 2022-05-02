Weather

Active work week

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°. Should be a partly cloudy start with highs today topping out in the lower 70s. Should be a mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Rain and storms return Tuesday with scattered showers and storms through the morning and afternoon. Could see a stronger storm during the afternoon/evening with the severe weather threat mainly in southeast Indiana. Showers and storms will exit during the evening with lows in the lower 50s.

The rest of the week looks unsettled with highs cooling through the mid 60s Wednesday. Rain chances will return Thursday and Friday with highs up and down in the lower 70s then mid 60s to end the week. We start off Mother’s Day weekend with a morning chance for rain then salvaging the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. We’re in the lower 70s for Mother’s Day with a mostly sunny sky. We could be nearing 80° by Monday of next week.