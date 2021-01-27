Afternoon snow possible Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Wednesday morning but it is dry and cloudy. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 30s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. It will stay dry for a good part of the morning and afternoon with snow showers arriving mid-afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the mid-30s. Snow will arrive for Indy and points south through the rest of the afternoon and evening with accumulations between 1″-2″ south of the city, with Indianapolis to accumulate just shy of half an inch. Tonight’s lows will fall to the upper teens.

Cold but bright start Thursday with highs in the lower 30s. Quiet and colder weather will continue through the Friday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

This weekend, we have the next weather maker that could give us some accumulating snow! Still, a ways out with exact accumulations.

Saturday afternoon is when we’ll see a mix of snow showers. There could be a heavy band of snow that sets up from Indy and points north late Saturday and early Sunday. On Sunday, we’ll round out the weekend with a light mix of snow showers. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. A few light snow showers will stick around Monday with highs in the 30s.

It should be quiet through midweek with highs in the 30s and mix of sun and clouds.