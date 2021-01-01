An icy start to 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Freezing rain to start the new year with slick spots for those heading out and about. Temperatures will linger in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Once we hit mid-morning freezing rain will transition to rain with pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. We could accumulate up to 0.10″-0.20″ of ice with higher amounts in northern Indiana. Highs Friday will warm to the mid-40s with showers becoming more scattered through the latter half of the day. Friday night’s lows will fall to the mid-30s.

Saturday will start off dry and cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Our third weather maker of the week will arrive late Saturday and early Sunday bringing in some accumulating snow. Most spots especially north of I-70 will be in the 2″-3″ range. Snow should move out late Sunday morning making for a cloudy and dry afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Next week starts off quiet and mild with highs in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds through mid week with showers arriving by the end of the week.