Another beautiful day, hot temperatures return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day of beautiful weather. Several rounds of 90s on tap for the holiday weekend and beyond.

Thursday:

Beautiful weather again today. Just some patchy areas of fog for the morning hours. Lots of sunshine with lighter winds today. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Thursday night:

Mainly clear and quiet. Lows fall to the mid 50s

Friday:

Sunny and slightly warmer. Humidity should remain low. Highs hit the mid 80s.

Holiday weekend:

Heat dome camped out in the desert southwest will begin to move into the central portions of the country. Humidity will ramp up as well, but again should remain below the levels we experienced last week. Highs will hit the upper 80s Saturday, and lower 90s Sunday and Labor Day.

8 day forecast:

Hottest day of this stretch will be Tuesday. Some areas could jump as high as the mid 90s. Feels like temps will likely flirt with 100°. A weak boundary moving through mid-week will bring a slight chance of showers and storms to the area on Wednesday.

Long term, temperatures look to remain above average for the next few weeks.