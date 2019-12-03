Another cool and cloudy day with sunshine Wednesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to the morning with clouds. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to near 30s. A slightly warmer day with most spots approaching 40° with a mainly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to clear out late Tuesday night with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a brighter day with more sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. The quiet and dry stretch will continue through the rest of the workweek with more sunshine and clouds and highs climbing to the upper 40s come Thursday!

Slightly cooler Friday with highs in the lower 40s by the end of the week. It will be a dry start to the weekend with some sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday with a few light rain showers which will continue through early next week.

We’re in store for some brutal cold air by the end of the week next week with day time highs possibly in the single digits.