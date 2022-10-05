Weather

Another great day!

A cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to start with a clear sky! Should be another great afternoon with highs in the mid 70s with sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 50s. Highs will continue to warm Thursday with highs in the mid 70s with increasing clouds through the afternoon with a cold front passing through. This will generate a few stray shower through the day with clouds around through the day as well.

Right behind the cold front highs will plummet to the upper 50s Friday with sunshine! It’ll be a tad breezy through the day as well. Highs will rebound Sunday with most spots in the mid 60s with sunshine and dry time.

Highs should return to the lower 70s Monday with sunshine! Highs will trend warmer through the week with highs in the mid 70s through Wednesday.