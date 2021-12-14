Weather

Another great day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s to start. It should be another bright day with highs warming to the mid-50s! Lows Tuesday night will fall to the mid-40s.

The next weather maker will arrive midweek! This will boost temperatures to the upper 50s with gusty winds during the day. Winds will be gusting between 40-50mph with scattered showers. Fairly blustery and wet Thursday with showers continuing with highs warming to 60°. Temperatures will tumble through the day with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s.

By Friday, highs will top out in the upper 40s with an isolated mix possible during the day! A few showers stick around through the first half of the weekend with scattered showers possible and highs in the lower 40s. Even cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Next week highs will remain near seasonal with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40°.